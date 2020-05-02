Two positive cases in Tiruppur

After five days of no new COVID-19 positive cases, Tiruppur district saw the confirmation of two positive cases on Saturday.

The patients, both of whom are men aged 20 and 50 and working in a watermelon shop, were from the outskirts of Tiruppur city, sources in the Health Department said.

The duo returned to Tiruppur on April 30 from a 10-day stay in Chennai, where they visited the Koyambedu wholesale vegetables and fruits market. They returned to Tiruppur in a truck carrying the watermelons. Upon detection of high body temperature, they were isolated and swab samples were taken, following which the results on Saturday confirmed that they were suffering from COVID-19, sources said. The patients are currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Tiruppur district touched 114, out of which five cases are active. One more patient was discharged on Saturday from ESI Hospital, taking the total number of patients recovered to 109.