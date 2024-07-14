Two policemen transferred to armed reserve in Erode

Two policemen, who stocked seized gutkha at a house, were transferred to the armed reserve in Erode on Sunday.

Prabhu, 28, and Sivakumar, 30, were serving in the traffic wing at Bhavani Kooduthurai.

On July 12, they intercepted a van from Bengaluru and found banned gutkha items worth ₹8 lakh during a vehicle check. They stocked the gutkha at a house at Veppadai in Namakkal district and let off the vehicle.

The van driver Rajendran informed his owner who took up the issue with Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar. An inquiry was held with the two policemen and the items were also recovered. Both were transferred to the armed reserve.