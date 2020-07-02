Two policemen test positive in Salem

An Inspector of Shevapet police station and a sub-inspector of Salem Town police station tested positive for COVID-19 here. Persons, who have come in contact with them, have been quarantined.
According to police officials, the sub-inspector voluntarily underwent the test after he was feeling ill for the past few days. His swab samples returned positive on Wednesday and he is under treatment.
P.Thangadurai, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) said, “about 15 police personnel, who came in contact with the officer, have been quarantined at a government facility here. The station premises has been disinfected and we are tracing how the officer contracted the disease.”
The Inspector of Shevapet police station tested positive on Thursday. According to officials, he is suspected to have contracted the disease from an accused arrested by the station personnel who tested positive later. The inspector was in quarantine.
Collector S. A. Raman inspected the hostels of Sports Authority of India, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and of a few private educational institutions where quarantine centres would be set up.
