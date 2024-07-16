ADVERTISEMENT

Two policemen placed under suspension

Published - July 16, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two policemen who failed to inform higher officials about the seizure of 295 kg of banned tobacco products and hoarded it at a house were placed under suspension on Tuesday.

Prabhu (28) and Sivakumar (30) serving in the traffic wing at Bhavani Kooduthurai, intercepted a van from Bengaluru on July 12 and found the gutkha items in 27 bags worth ₹8 lakh. Instead of seizing the vehicle and gutkha, they reportedly bargained with Rajendra, who drove the vehicle, and let him off, after which they stocked the gutkha at a house in Veppadai, Namakkal.

Rajendran informed his boss who took the issue up with Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar. An inquiry was held with the two policemen and Bhavani police recovered the banned items from the house. Mr. Jawahar held inquiries with the two. Since they failed to act against the van driver and hoarded it at a house, they were placed under suspension.

