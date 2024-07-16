GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two policemen placed under suspension

Published - July 16, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two policemen who failed to inform higher officials about the seizure of 295 kg of banned tobacco products and hoarded it at a house were placed under suspension on Tuesday.

Prabhu (28) and Sivakumar (30) serving in the traffic wing at Bhavani Kooduthurai, intercepted a van from Bengaluru on July 12 and found the gutkha items in 27 bags worth ₹8 lakh. Instead of seizing the vehicle and gutkha, they reportedly bargained with Rajendra, who drove the vehicle, and let him off, after which they stocked the gutkha at a house in Veppadai, Namakkal.

Rajendran informed his boss who took the issue up with Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar. An inquiry was held with the two policemen and Bhavani police recovered the banned items from the house. Mr. Jawahar held inquiries with the two. Since they failed to act against the van driver and hoarded it at a house, they were placed under suspension.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.