Two policemen in Talavadi shifted to Sathyamangalam police station

October 11, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two policemen in Talavadi, who received deer meat as bribe for not registering a case against two persons, were shifted to Sathyamangalam police station.

Recently, Sub-Inspector Rathinam, Special Sub-Inspectors Gopal and Balasubramani, all attached to Talavadi police station, were on a vehicle check during which they intercepted two persons. Inquiries revealed that the two hunted a deer and were carrying it. Rathinam and Gopal reportedly received a few kg of venison and money and allowed the duo to leave. A case was also not registered.

When the two left the spot, they were caught by the Forest Department. The two told officials that they shared the meat with the policemen. After inquiry, the two were arrested.

The issue was taken up with Ayman Jamal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sathyamangalam. He held inquiries with the three policemen and found that Rathinam and Gopal received the meat and money. A report was submitted to Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar who transferred them.



