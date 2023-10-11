HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two policemen in Talavadi shifted to Sathyamangalam police station

October 11, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two policemen in Talavadi, who received deer meat as bribe for not registering a case against two persons, were shifted to Sathyamangalam police station.

Recently, Sub-Inspector Rathinam, Special Sub-Inspectors Gopal and Balasubramani, all attached to Talavadi police station, were on a vehicle check during which they intercepted two persons. Inquiries revealed that the two hunted a deer and were carrying it. Rathinam and Gopal reportedly received a few kg of venison and money and allowed the duo to leave. A case was also not registered.

When the two left the spot, they were caught by the Forest Department. The two told officials that they shared the meat with the policemen. After inquiry, the two were arrested.

The issue was taken up with Ayman Jamal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sathyamangalam. He held inquiries with the three policemen and found that Rathinam and Gopal received the meat and money. A report was submitted to Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar who transferred them.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.