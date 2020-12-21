Two persons run over by truck near Avinashi

Two persons were killed when a truck ran over them at Nariyampalli near Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Monday. Police said Nandhagopal Krishnan (41), a junior engineer at the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s Annur depot, was driving a two-wheeler from Annur with his friend Ananthakumar (37) on the pillion.

When Krishnan tried to avoid hitting a parked vehicle at Nariyampalli, the two fell off the two-wheeler and the truck ran over them. Both of them died on the spot. Avinashi police registered a case.

History-sheeters warned

In an effort to curb crimes, the Coimbatore City Police on Monday held a meeting with around 50 history-sheeters to warn them against repeating any crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin spoke to the history-sheeters, who had been arrested for crimes such as murder, theft and possession of ganja and were out on bail, police sources said.

Stating that the police were monitoring their activities closely, Mr. Stalin warned them of severe action if they were arrested for fresh crimes, the sources said.

Youth found dead

The body of a youth aged around 30 was found in Kannampalayam Kuttai at Sulur in Coimbatore on Monday. Police suspect the deceased was strangulated. The identity of the deceased and the accused are yet to be ascertained, police said. Sulur police are investigating.

Four fined ₹1 lakh

The Forest Department on Sunday levied a total fine of ₹1 lakh on four persons on charges of possessing venison in Valparai forest range at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Officials said that Selvaraj (40), Chinnasamy (60), Elumalai (38) and Ramkumar (37) allegedly collected the meat of a sambar deer that was killed by a pack of wild dogs inside a coffee estate. Based on a tip-off, the officials inspected the spot and seized the venison. The four men were levied a fine of ₹25,000 each, according to the officials.