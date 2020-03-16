Two persons quarantined

The Health Department has quarantined two persons, including a tourist from Thailand, in Coimbatore after they showed symptoms of COVID-19. The department is awaiting results of swab samples collected from the two persons and sent for laboratory analysis.

An official said that the Thailand national had come to Tamil Nadu a week ago and was about to return to Singapore late on Saturday. He was screened at Coimbatore International Airport and the medical team found symptoms of COVID-19 in him. The man, a diabetic, was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where he was quarantined in the special ward. Another person who had come with him cancelled the journey and stayed back in Coimbatore.

Similarly, a 26-year-old woman from Coimbatore who returned from Qatar on Saturday sought treatment at CMCH after she developed fever and cold on Sunday. The medical team at the CMCH collected swab sample from the woman and quarantined her in the special ward at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

Results of samples collected from the two persons were expected to arrive soon. The department has strengthened surveillance at check-posts along Tamil Nadu - Kerala border.

Health workers were sensitising bus passengers about COVID-19 and precautions to be taken to prevent the transmission of virus. They were continuing sanitisation of buses that come to Coimbatore from various parts of Kerala. At Coimbatore international airport, a medical team was screening passengers who arrive from foreign countries.