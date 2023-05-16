ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons murdered in separate incidents in Salem

May 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents here.

M. Ramesh (35) of Odai Street in Jahir Reddipatti was a loadman at the Salem Railway Goodshed. His wife, R. Manimegalai (29), was a conservancy worker at the Salem Railway Station. Ramesh used to consume liquor and quarrel with his wife, suspecting her fidelity.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Ramesh came home in an inebriated state and quarrelled with his wife. Irked by this, Manimegalai attacked him with a grinding stone. Ramesh died on the spot. On Tuesday at 7 a.m., she surrendered at the Suramangalam police station.

The police went to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and arrested Manimegalai.

R. Udhayasankar (30) of Vandipettai near Arisipalayam was attacked by a gang on Monday evening at a tea shop in Pallapatti area. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital where he died. His friend Alexpandian (30), who sustained minor injuries in the attack, was undergoing treatment. The Pallapatti police registered a case and detained three persons, including a DMK functionary, on suspicion.

Police investigations revealed that Udhayasankar was arrested in a silver bar robbery case last year and released on bail.

