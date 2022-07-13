Coimbatore

Two persons injured in rain-related incidents in the Nilgiris

Fire and Rescue Services personal removing a fallen tree near Tamizhagam in Ooty on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY
Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM July 13, 2022 18:14 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 18:14 IST

Two persons were injured, while one person narrowly escaped after rain impacted parts of Udhagamandalam, Gudalur, Pandalur, Manjoor and surrounding areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, a bridge over a stream collapsed due to heavy rain in Manguli, near Gudalur, on Wednesday. A man, who was walking on the bridge was almost swept away before local residents managed to improvise a rescue using bits of cloth tied together to form a rope with which they extricated him from the river.

In separate incidents, two other persons were injured in Udhagamandalam. One person, identified as Ramu from Coonoor, was injured when a portion of a wall surrounding the Udhagamandalam Government Hospital collapsed on top of his vehicle. Ramu was rescued with minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. Two cars were also damaged, officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
One person was injured when the compound wall of the Government Medical College Hospital in Udhagamandalam collapsed on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

In another incident, Raghu, a resident of Alagar Malai, suffered head injuries when a tree fell on top of his car near Butfire in Udhagamandalam. Raghu suffered head injuries and is being treated in the government hospital in Udhagamandalam. Tree-falls were reported along the road to Manjoor and Emerald Lake, as well as the Udhagamandalam to Gudalur Road and near the collectors’ residence in Udhagamandalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An average rainfall of 46.21 mm was recorded across the Nilgiris between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Heavy rain was recorded in Naduvattam, Glenmorgan, Avalanche, Upper Bhavani, Gudalur, Devala, Pandalur and Cherangode. Gudalur, Devala and Upper Gudalur, all recorded more than 150 mm of rainfall.

Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith said that, so far, there had been no need for people to be evacuated to any of the more than 450 temporary relief shelters across the district. “We are closely monitoring the situation, and will evacuate any person in immediate danger and move them to relief shelters, if the need arises,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
rains
Read more...