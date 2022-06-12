Two persons injured in attack in Salem

A man and a woman were attacked by unidentified men here on Sunday.

According to police, the injured were identified as T. Ramesh (35), a farmer hailing from Varagur, and M. Kavitha (28), a widow. Police said that Ramesh was separated from his wife and was living with Kavitha. The woman, who had earlier worked in Chennai, was alleged to have had an affair with another person. After her return from Chennai, she was living with Ramesh.

It was suspected that the person with whom she had an affair was behind the attack. It was said that two persons had entered the house and attacked Ramesh and Kavtiha and fled from the spot. Both of them have been admitted to Attur Government Hosptial and their condition was said to be critical. The Thalaivasal police have registered a case and a on the look out for accused.