Two persons, including bus driver, electrocuted in accident in the Nilgiris  

January 16, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Two persons, including a TNSTC bus driver, were electrocuted when the bus they were traveling in collided with an electric post between Gudalur and Ayyankolly on late Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Nagaraj (49), the bus driver, and Balaji, a passenger.

The bus was carrying over 30 people to its destination in Ayyankolly when it is believed that Nagaraj lost control of the vehicle and collided with the electric post. The two were electrocuted when a power line fell on the bus.

Though passengers on board the vehicle rushed Nagaraj and Balaji to Pandalur Government Hospital, they were declared “brought dead.”

The Nilgiris district police have registered a case. The police said they were ascertaining whether the driver of the vehicle was at fault or if the collision happened due to Nagaraj trying to avoid oncoming traffic on the narrow road between Pandalur and Ayyankolly, where traffic flow was quite high since the weekend due to tourist from Kerala using the road to reach Udhagamandalam.

