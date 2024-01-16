ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including bus driver, electrocuted in accident in the Nilgiris  

January 16, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a TNSTC bus driver, were electrocuted when the bus they were traveling in collided with an electric post between Gudalur and Ayyankolly on late Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Nagaraj (49), the bus driver, and Balaji, a passenger.

The bus was carrying over 30 people to its destination in Ayyankolly when it is believed that Nagaraj lost control of the vehicle and collided with the electric post. The two were electrocuted when a power line fell on the bus.

Though passengers on board the vehicle rushed Nagaraj and Balaji to Pandalur Government Hospital, they were declared “brought dead.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nilgiris district police have registered a case. The police said they were ascertaining whether the driver of the vehicle was at fault or if the collision happened due to Nagaraj trying to avoid oncoming traffic on the narrow road between Pandalur and Ayyankolly, where traffic flow was quite high since the weekend due to tourist from Kerala using the road to reach Udhagamandalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US