Two persons held for breach of security bond in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for violating the terms and conditions of the security bond.

According to the police, the arrested were identified as M. Ravikumar (22) and S. Subash Chandra Bose (26), natives of Veerapandi in the district. The accused had many criminal cases pending in various police stations, both within the city and rural police limits.

Both of them had executed a bond before the Deputy Commissioner (south) that they would not get involved in any unlawful activities for one year, under Section 110 (Security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Meanwhile, on August 8, both of them were involved in assaulting two persons with weapons and taking away their two-wheeler, which amounts to a breach of the bond. Based on this, the police arrested the duo and remanded them in judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday.