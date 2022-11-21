  1. EPaper
Two persons end life in Salem

November 21, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old woman, who allegedly had an affair with a 26-year-old man, ended their life here on Sunday.

According to the police, their bodies in the forest area at Karumandurai by the local tribal people. On information, police rushed to spot and the sent the bodies to a hospital for postmortem. The police received the missing person’s details from Salem, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts and matched them with the identification of the deceased.

The police identified the deceased man as S. Poomalai of Vandagapadi in Kallakurichi district and the woman as M. Vemburaj of Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district. Police sources said Poomalai was a driver and while he regularly visited Thoothukudi, he allegedly developed a relationship with Vemburaj. Vemburaj’s husband warned the two Following this, last week, the two came to Karumandurai and ended their life, police sources added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

