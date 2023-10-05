HamberMenu
Two persons die in fire in Namakkal

October 05, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two elderly persons died and one suffered burns after a house caught fire in Namakkal on Thursday.

K. Dhanalakshmi (62) of Narasimmar Sannathi Street near Anjaneyar Temple in Namakkal sought help from Arunkumar (25), an LPG delivery staff, to rectify gas leakage in the LPG cylinder. When Arunkumar was checking the connection, the cylinder caught fire from a lamp near the stove and spread rapidly in the house. The smoke spread to nearby houses too. In the incident, Dhanalakshmi and Arunkumar sustained burns, and neighbour Parthasarathy (70) fainted due to suffocation.

On information, fire fighters rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire, rescued the trio, and sent them to the Namakkal Government Hospital. But Dhanalakshmi and Parthasarthy died at the hospital. The condition of Arunkumar is said to be critical. The Namakkal police registered a case and are investigating.

Salem

