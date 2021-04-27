Two persons arrested, gutka seized

Erode

27 April 2021 23:32 IST

An eight-member team of Naxalite Special Division police seized banned gutka items worth ₹ 25 lakh and arrested two persons on Tuesday.

Vehicle check

During vehicle check at the Bannari check post, the police intercepted a mini-van from Karnataka and found gunny bags containing cotton seeds.

They also found other bags containing banned gutka items.

Inquiries with driver Salam Mohammed of Kerala and Balasubramaniam of Tiruchi revealed that the consignment was from Karnataka to Tiruchi and Pudukottai for distribution.

The value of the seized gutka was about ₹ 25 lakh and the two were handed over to the Sathyamangalam police.