Two persons arrested for sexual assault on minor girls

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

11 May 2021 22:59 IST

Two persons were arrested on charge of sexually assaulting minor girls in separate incidents reported in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

In the first incident, the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a seven year-old girl, his neighbour’s daughter, on Monday.

The police said the accused hailing from a residential area near Vadavalli assaulted the girl sexually when she came to his house to play with his child. The girl’s mother reported the incident to the ChildLine and counsellors of the helpline helped her lodge a complaint against the neighbour. The man was arrested for offences under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another incident, AWPS Avinashi in Tiruppur arrested a 52-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl, his sister-in-law’s granddaughter, in February this year. The incident took place on February 26 when the 13-year-old girl had gone to the relative’s house with her grandmother for a house-warming function. The police said the accused took the girl to an old house, where he had been living before constructing the new house, on the pretext of shifting some materials. The girl told about the ordeal to her mother a few days ago and the latter lodged a complaint on Monday. AWPS inspector S. Saraswathi said the accused was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.