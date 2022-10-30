Two persons arrested for cutting tusk off elephant carcass in Coimbatore

They were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and remanded in judicial custody

Officials of the Coimbatore Forest Range on Saturday arrested two persons for cutting a tusk off the carcass of an elephant and hiding it.

An official said an adult male elephant was found dead by field workers at Periyathadagam Village outside the Thadagam Reserve Forest on October 15.

As the right tusk was not found in the carcass, officials registered a case of wildlife offence. District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar formed a team, headed by Forest Range Officer R. Arun Kumar.

On a tip-off, the team inspected the areas nearby the place where the elephant was found dead and spotted the tusk hidden 140 metres away.

It arrested M. Kaliyappan, 55, who was involved in the crime. Earlier, his younger brother M. Maruthachalam, 45, was arrested, the official said.

