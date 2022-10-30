Coimbatore

Two persons arrested for cutting tusk off elephant carcass in Coimbatore

Officials of the Coimbatore Forest Range on Saturday arrested two persons for cutting a tusk off the carcass of an elephant and hiding it.

An official said an adult male elephant was found dead by field workers at Periyathadagam Village outside the Thadagam Reserve Forest on October 15.

As the right tusk was not found in the carcass, officials registered a case of wildlife offence. District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar formed a team, headed by Forest Range Officer R. Arun Kumar.

On a tip-off, the team inspected the areas nearby the place where the elephant was found dead and spotted the tusk hidden 140 metres away.

It arrested M. Kaliyappan, 55, who was involved in the crime. Earlier, his younger brother M. Maruthachalam, 45, was arrested, the official said.

They were booked under Section 39 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and remanded in judicial custody. They were lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.


