Two people murdered in Salem and Krishnagiri

April 23, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people, including a woman, were murdered in separate incidents in Salem and Krishnagiri districts on Tuesday.

M. Govindhan (50), a farmer based in Iruppali near Edappadi, was involved in a land dispute with his relative Murugan of the same locality. On Tuesday, a quarrel erupted between Govindhan and Murugan, during which Murugan and his son Dhamodharan allegedly stabbed Govindhan with a knife and fled the spot. Local residents took Govindhan to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The Poolampatti police registered a case and arrested Murugan and his son, Dhamodharan.

A. Chinnamuthu (40), a casual labourer residing in Vellimalai, had gone to Senkalarapatti to meet his wife Seetha (37), who had separated from him two years ago and was staying with her mother. Seetha went along with Chinnamuthu and when they reached Keezhsengapatti, a quarrel again erupted between them, during which Chinnamuthu allegedly stabbed her with a knife and fled. Local residents alerted Pochampalli police, who sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

