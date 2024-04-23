GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two people get imprisonment in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri

April 23, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were sentenced to 10 and 15 years of imprisonment in separate incidents for sexually assaulting minor girls on Tuesday.

P. Murali (25), a resident of Kaveripattinam police limits in Krishnagiri district was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl of the same locality on February 5, 2020. Kaveripattinam Police booked him under the POCSO Act and under Section 352 of the IPC. The trial was held at the Krishnagiri district Mahila Court and on Tuesday, the court found him guilty and awarded him 10 years of imprisonment, besides imposing a ₹1,000 fine.

Likewise, Mariappan (29), a resident of Thoppur police limits in Dharmapuri district, was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl of the same locality in 2017. The trial was held at the Special Court for the trial of POCSO Act cases in Dharmapuri, where, on Monday, the court found Mariappan guilty and awarded him 15 years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine of ₹35,000.

