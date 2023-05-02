ADVERTISEMENT

Two peafowl electrocuted in Coimbatore

May 02, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The electrocuted peafowl along Race Course Road in Coimbatore being removed on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two peafowl were found dead close to a power distribution transformer along Race Course Road in the city on Tuesday.

A forest team that took possession of the carcasses of the birds - a male and a female - for autopsy reportedly determined electrocution to be the cause. The birds would be cremated at a facility maintained by the Forest Department, sources said.

Referring to the increase in the number of peafowls in the urban habitations, an official said it was not unusual for the birds to die of electric shock caused by the powerlines, or hitting against walls and collapsing with broken necks.

While environmentalists say the presence of peafowl in urban areas is an indicator of declining spread of natural habitat, Forest Department officials said feeding of the birds by a section of the residents was an important cause for its increasing presence in the city limits.

