Two patients discharged in Salem

Two COVID-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, were discharged on Thursday.

A 67-year-old male patient from Krishnagiri, who was treated as ‘imported case’ here following admission in beginning of May, and a 33-year-old patient from Omalur, a contact of previous case, were discharged.

R.Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, P.V.Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Suresh Kanna, Head, General Medicine, J.Nirmalson, Deputy Director of health services and other officials were present when the patients were discharged.

The patients were advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days.