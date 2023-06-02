ADVERTISEMENT

Two partners arrested in connection with explosion at fireworks unit in Salem

June 02, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Salem District Revenue Officer Menaha on Friday handing over the solatium announced by the Chief Minister. | Photo Credit: DIPR

The Salem City police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the explosion at a cracker unit that killed three persons on Thursday.

Apart from the three workers who died, six others are undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in the explosion at the fireworks unit at Sarkar Kollapatti.

An investigation ordered by City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari revealed safety equipment was not provided to workers, and fire crackers were manufactured in a negligent manner, which led to the accident.

Following this, the police received a complaint from Mallaravuthampatti Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Saravanan and registered a case against the partners of the unit Kandasamy (63), his brother Veeramani (54), and Maheswari (32) of Sarkar Kollapatti under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Of the three, Maheswari sustained burns in the explosion and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

On Friday, the Steel Plant police arrested Kandasamy and Veeramani.

Meanwhile on Friday, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha and Salem North MLA R. Rajendran handed over the compensation announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the kin of the deceased and injured persons.

