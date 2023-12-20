Two panchayat presidents removed in Salem

December 20, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Salem

Two village panchayat presidents were removed from their posts by Salem District Collector S. Karmegam based on corruption charges against them on Wednesday.

S. Kalaiselvi (45) president of Paithur panchayat, which comes under the Attur Panchayat Union in the district, was accused of claiming salary on behalf of her father-in-law, who had passed away ten years ago, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. She also allegedly refused to provide MGNREGA identity cards to workers and failed to appear before higher officials for an inquiry. Collector S. Karmegam, who initiated an inquiry, found the allegations to be true and issued an order removing Ms. Kalaiselvi from the post under Section 205 (11) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act.

In another incident, A. Jayakumar, husband of Deviyakurichi panchayat president J. Amutha, along with A. Chinnasamy (43), demanded a bribe of ₹55,000 from contractor Senthilkumar to sanction a bill. They were caught red-handed by DVAC officials while accepting the bribe and remanded in prison. During an inquiry, it was revealed that Ms. Amutha passed three resolutions allowing three contractors to carry out work in the panchayat in violation of the rules and without a proper work order. She also reportedly allowed her husband to interfere in the work in the panchayat, Based on these allegations, the Collector removed Ms Amutha from her post.

The District Collector’s orders regarding this were published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on Wednesday.