Two oxygen plants to come up in Tiruppur

08 May 2021 22:39 IST

Lands identified for the plants in Dharapuram and Uthukuli

To boost the availability of oxygen to hospitals in Tiruppur amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, the district administration will establish two plants -- one at Dharapuram and the other at Uthukuli. Administration sources said lands had been identified for the purpose.

The plants will be established under an initiative of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in association with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The DRDO announced in April that it would set up 500 medical oxygen plants across the country under the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund within three months.

Confirming the development, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Saturday that the land inspection was completed. “The work is expected to commence by next week,” he said.

Sources in the district administration told The Hindu on Saturday that the oxygen plant in Dharapuram was expected to have a capacity of 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) and the plant in Uthukuli was likely to have a capacity of 500 LPM. While a third oxygen plant might be set up in the district, these two would be prioritised, the sources said. The government hospitals in the district that are treating COVID-19 patients, including Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, require nearly 200 oxygen cylinders a day. With a few private hospitals already flagging shortage in liquid oxygen availability against a rising COVID-19 daily caseload, the oxygen demand was expected to increase in the district. The two oxygen plants that were to come up would help meet the demand, the sources said.