Two oxygen generators donated to the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

05 July 2021 21:13 IST

Two oxygen generators were donated to the Nilgiris district administration to help in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

The oxygen generators were installed at the Sait Memorial Hospital in Udhagamandalam and were inaugurated by Collector J. Innocent Divya. The oxygen generators, which cost a total of ₹60 lakh, were donated to the Nilgiris by Coromandel International Limited.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration, Ms. Divya expressed her thanks to the donors of the equipment, stating that the oxygen generators, which have the capacity to supply 200 litres per minute, will help treat patients who require oxygen support.

She added that oxygen generators have been installed at the Government College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam as well as the Lawley Hospital in Coonoor, while steps have been initiated to install oxygen generators at Kotagiri and Gudalur.

“As the nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus, the demand for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen has witnessed a major spike. Coromandel International Limited hopes that critical medical aid given to the district administration will be provided to the needy patients and that this initiative will help reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic in the region,” said Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice-Chairman, Coromandel International Limited (Murugappa Group).

The oxygen generators were donated by the group through the Rotary Club of Coimbatore (Saicity).

Also present at the inauguration of the oxygen generators was Manohari Ramachandran, Dean cum Special Officer, Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam, and S. Dinesh Kumar, General Manager- Corporate Marketing, Coromandel International Limited.