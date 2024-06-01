Two officials suspended on their last day of service in Salem

Two officials were placed under suspension on their last day of service in Salem district on Friday.

Ganeshram (60) was the assistant director for the town panchayat department functioning at Salem Collectorate. He was set to retire from service on Friday. Meanwhile, on the last day of service, he was suspended, stating that local funds audit objections were pending against him while serving in Sivaganga district. Similarly, Pethanaickenpalayam Town Panachayat executive officer Madeswaran (60) was also placed under suspension on Friday because local fund audit objections were pending against him while he was serving in Cuddalore district.

