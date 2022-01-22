Two Nigerian nationals held in Perundurai

The police on Saturday arrested two Nigerian nationals who were staying in Perundurai without valid visa.

The police, who were on the lookout for an accused near Perundurai bus stand, noticed two Nigerians standing there. When the police held inquiries about their travel documents, one tried to escape. The police caught the man, identified as Grant Victor Ikenna (23).He was holding a valid passport, but did not possess a valid Indian visa. Inquiries revealed that he came to India in 2015 and was caught while trying to smuggle ganja to Quatar. The other man was identified as Chukwudi Chinweze (38). Both had applied for visas with the Indian Embassy and were awaiting reply. A case was registered under Section 14 and 3 (2) (c) Foreigners Act, 1946 and Section 3 (3) Indian Passport Act was registered and both were arrested. They were produced before a court and sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.