Two Nigerian nationals, who were staying here without valid passports for six years, were arrested by the police here on Wednesday.

Based on information, Erode Taluk police raided a house at Amman Garden and found the two persons, Michael, 39, and Deshmond, 36, without passports. They were involved in trading textile products. A case was registered and they were arrested and lodged at Puzhal Prison in Chennai.