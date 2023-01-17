ADVERTISEMENT

Two NGOs fill potholes at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore

January 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Road Action Foundation and Vajra Foundation joined hands with the Coimbatore City Police to carry out the works as part of observing the Road Safety Week

The Hindu Bureau

Workers filling potholes on Kamarajar Road at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on Monday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) filled potholes on Kamarajar Road in R.S. Puram on Monday night in a joint initiative with the Coimbatore City Police as part of observing the Road Safety Week. The police said that the Road Action Foundation and the Vajra Foundation carried out the works.  

The police said that the two NGOs volunteered to fill potholes as part of various events organised by the police between January 11 and 17 for the Road Safety Week. The filling of potholes will ensure safety of motorists and smooth flow of the traffic, the police said.

Pranab Shreedar, Harishvara Venkat and Kesica Jayapalan from the Road Action Foundation oversaw the works along with police officers. Ms. Jayapalan said that the cost of the road repairs was borne by the Vajra Foundation. The Road Action Foundation executed the works. She said that her NGO has planned to carry out similar works on other pothole-affected roads with the support and permission of the authorities.

