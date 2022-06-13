Coimbatore

Two new COVID-19 cases in Salem

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 15 active cases in Salem. No active case in Namakkal.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2022 8:08:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-new-covid-19-cases-in-salem/article65523883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY