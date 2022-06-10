Two new COVID-19 cases in Salem

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Salem on Friday. No new cases were reported in Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 10 active cases in Salem, three active cases each in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts and one active case in Namakkal district.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Friday taking the overall tally to 1,32,687. A total of 11 persons were under treatment.