Two new COVID-19 cases in Salem

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday. Both cases are indigenous, officials said.

In Namakkal, no cases were reported.

Erode district reported two new cases, which took the overall tally to 1,32,651. While eight persons were discharged, 42 were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded one COVID-19 case, and six cases discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 17 cases as of Thursday. A total of 59,612 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded one case and one case discharged. The total number cases in the district was nine. As of date, a total 36,175 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.