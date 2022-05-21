Two new COVID-19 cases in Salem, one in Erode
Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. No new cases were reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, there are five active cases in Salem.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district taking the overall tally to 1,32,676. Four persons continue to be under treatment.
