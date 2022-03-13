Two new COVID-19 cases in Erode
Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Sunday.
Two indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri. One each cases were reported in Salem and Krishnagiri districts. No cases were reported in Namakkal..
