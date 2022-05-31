Coimbatore

Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said five persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 23 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.4 % on Monday when two new cases were reported. Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One person recovered from the disease in the district.


