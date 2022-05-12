Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore
Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The district had 19 active cases. The test positivity rate of the district stood at 0.4 % on Wednesday.
Tiruppur district did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported and the district had two active cases.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.