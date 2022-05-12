Coimbatore

Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The district had 19 active cases. The test positivity rate of the district stood at 0.4 % on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported and the district had two active cases.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2022 8:17:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore/article65408077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY