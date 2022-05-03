Coimbatore

Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The district had 15 active cases of the disease on Tuesday. The test positivity rate of the district stood at 0.2% on Monday when two persons tested positive for the disease. 

No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Tiruppur district and there were no active cases. The overall toll remained 1,052 as no new deaths were reported.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2022 7:55:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore/article65378879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY