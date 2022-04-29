Coimbatore

Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Health Department said that the district had 12 active cases. The toll remained as 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the district had one active case..


