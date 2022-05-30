Coimbatore

Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease on Monday and the district had 26 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate of 0.7 % on Sunday when three new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19. One person recovered from the disease and the district had one active case. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2022 9:34:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore-district/article65477081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY