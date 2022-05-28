Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 28 active cases. The toll remained at 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report any new COVID-19 case on Saturday.

The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had two active cases.