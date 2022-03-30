Two new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 22 active cases. The district’s test positivity rate stood at 0.3 % on Tuesday when three new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had six active cases and two patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.