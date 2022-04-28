Coimbatore

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease. The district had 10 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.2% on Wednesday when two persons tested positive for the disease. 


