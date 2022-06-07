Two new cases of COVID-19 in Salem
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district. No new cases were reported in Erode and in Namakkal districts on Tuesday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are five active cases in Erode, three cases in Salem and one case in Namakkal district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.