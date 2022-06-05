Coimbatore

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Erode district

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode district on Sunday taking the overall tally to 1,32,678.

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Salem on Sunday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are three active cases in Salem and two in Namakkal district.


