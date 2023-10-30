Two murdered over land dispute in Salem

October 30, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Salem

Two persons were killed over a land dispute near Edappadi in Salem district on Monday.

T. Selvaraj (49), a resident of Kalarpatti near Edappadi in Salem, had a land dispute with his neighbour S. Murugan (43). On Monday morning, when Selvaraj and his relative A. Kandasamy (69) were heading to a cooperative bank at Kurukkupatti on a motorcycle, Murugan and his 15-year-old son, who were coming in a car, hit the bike. In the impact, Selvaraj and Kandasamy fell on the road. Kandasamy sustained grievous injuries.

Murugan and his son got out of the car and stabbed Selvaraj with a knife. On hearing his screaming, locals rushed to the spot and took Selvaraj and Kandasamy to hospital. The two succumbed to injuries in the evening .

The boy was taken into custody. The police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

