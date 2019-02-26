Two murdered in separate incidents

Biji (21), a daily wage worker from the Nilgiris, was beaten to death by his friend in a drunken brawl at a place on Madukkarai market road on Sunday evening.

The Podanur police have arrested Mujibur Rahman (22), a resident of Arignar Anna Nagar on Eachanari road, in connection with the murder. The police said that Biji, Rahman and Reegan of Kuniyamuthur had consumed alcohol together on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Rahman attempted to take money from Biji’s pocket in inebriated state.

When Biji resisted the attempt, a provoked Rahman took a stone and hit him on the head.

The injured man was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died without responding to the treatment in the early hours of Monday. The Police have arrested Rahman on murder charges.

In a second incident, a marriage broker from Palakkad district in Kerala, was stabbed to death in front of his wife near Pollachi on Sunday. M. Subramani (58), a native of Chittur in Palakkad, was murdered by a man hailing from K. Nagoor near Pollachi following a quarrel.

According to the police, S. Selvaraj (42) of Sendhukinnaru Street near K. Nagoor had called Subramani to look for a marriage alliance for a known person.

Subramani and his wife Sathiyavani (48) went to Selvaraj's house around 11.30 a.m.

The police said that Subramani and Selvaraj picked up a quarrel while checking possible alliances. In the course of the quarrel, Selvaraj assaulted Subramani in chest with fist.

Neighbours rushed to the house hearing the cries of Sathiyavani and called an ambulance. However, he died before the ambulance arrived.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi. The Gomangalam police are searching for Selvaraj.