Two murdered in separate incidents in Salem

May 05, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents here on Thursday night.

According to the police, V. Ranjith (30) of Masinaickenpatti, near Ammapet, in Salem city has seven cases pending against him, including robbery, attempt to murder, and ration rice smuggling. Three weeks ago, he was released from prison on bail.

On Thursday, he left his house to attend the birthday party of a friend. In the evening, when his wife Priyanka called him, he did not attend the call. His family members searched for him and later lodged a complaint with the Ammapet police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, police received information that a body was found near Udayapatti locality. They rushed to the spot, identified him as Ranjith, and found stab injuries on his body. The police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

In another incident, A. Selvaraj (42) of Ammapet, a tailor, was walking with his bicycle on Thursday night in an inebriated condition at Pachapatti locality and suddenly fell down.

The Kitchipalayam police came to the spot and found stab injuries in his back, and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case, detained one person on suspicion, and are investigating.

