Two murdered in separate incidents in Coimbatore district

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents of altercation under the influence of alcohol near Sulur and Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

In the first incident, Ravi Prasath (42) from Uppilipalayam was murdered by two of his roommates near Sulur late on Monday.

The police said Prasath, who did wall painting for a living, rented a room at Kadampadi near Sulur along with two others recently. The three men consumed liquor on Monday night. Prasath had an altercation with the two others who assaulted him on his head with a stone. He died on the spot. The police were on the lookout for the two accused.

In the second incident, the police arrested a man who stabbed his brother to death in a brawl near Pollachi on Monday. The police said Arumugam of Nehru Nagar near Pollachi, was murdered by his younger brother Krishnamoorthy. The duo did wall painting for a living. On Monday, Arumugam demanded money from Krishnamoorthy to buy alcohol. Krishnamoorthy refused to give money and stabbed his brother in an altercation. The injured Arumugam was rushed to the Government Hospital, Pollachi. He was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he died. The police arrested Krishnamoorthy on Tuesday.